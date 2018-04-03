

A flood watch has been issued by the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

Officials are concerned about the potential for 20 to 30 mm of rainfall, between Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday morning.

Water Resources Engineer John Henderson says there is the potential for a significant portion of this rain to fall in a short period of time.

He adds the forecasted rain existing wet ground conditions could allow for standing water to accumulate in low lying areas throughout the Essex Region, especially adjacent to and within the floodplain areas of all major waterways and shoreline areas.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent due to expected heavy rains and strong winds.

Wind gusts of 80 to 85 km/h are quite possible early Wednesday morning, and officials warn isolated power outages are likely in some areas.

Current forecasts predict the easterly winds will shift to strong southwest/west winds early Wednesday morning, with potential sustained speeds of 30 to 40 km/hr and gusts to 80 km/hr.

Henderson says the high wind speeds could cause near shore erosion with wave overtopping and spray, even breakwall damage.

The areas most affected by the high winds are the south and west shorelines of Pelee Island, the shoreline of Leamington west of the tip of Point Pelee National Park and the shorelines of the towns of Kingsville and Essex.

The conservation authority is urging people to take extra caution and avoid shoreline areas during wind and lake wave events. The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping breakwalls and fast moving water can be dangerous.

Children, pets and livestock should be kept away from flowing, standing water and shoreline/breakwall areas.

This advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. Wednesday.