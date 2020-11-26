WINDSOR, ONT -- A Windsor business is teaming up with the Salvation Army to bring local families “hope for the holidays.”

Advance Business Systems in partnership with the Salvation Army is promoting and facilitating the “Hope for the Holidays” Toy Drive Challenge to provide toys for children and good for families who need support in the region.

“Helping local children, especially around the holidays has always been close to our hearts” Jack Jorgensen, president and CEO of Advance Business Systems said in a news release.

Last year, the Salvation Army in Windsor distributed toy bags to 1,266 children and Christmas food hampers to 428 families. Each family received supplies for a Christmas meal and families with young children received a toy hamper with new toys and other items for the child’s age.

Advance Business Systems is leading the 2020 Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive by encouraging local businesses, church groups, friends and families to donate new unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items and/or monetary donations.

All donations can be delivered to Advance Business Systems at 3290 Jefferson Boulevard on Friday Dec. 4 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a drive-thru drop off.

“The drive thru concept is a fun & safe way to execute, especially this year” said Candice Dennis, sales and marketing manager at Advance. “Pull up and our team of elves will unload your donations for you.”

Major Danny Pinksen, executive director of the Salvation Army Centre of Hope said they are expecting the need to be even greater this year.

“I am personally inviting the community to support the work of The Salvation Army as we support the residents of our community. It is an opportunity for all to work together to put smiles on children’s faces on Christmas morning. I want to thank you in advance for your generosity and once again being the ‘Army’ behind the ‘Army’.”

Those who can’t make it on Dec. 4, can send an email and arrange a safe pick-up.