The Essex Region Conservation Authority is extending a Flood Watch issued on June 14 until Tuesday.

It is in effect for the shorelines throughout the Essex Region, including Pelee Island.

The ERCA says current lake levels are surpassing record highs from 1986 in both Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair, with new records set in May and levels continuing to rise in June.

The biggest concerns are low lying beach communities along Lake St. Clair, the Detroit River and Lake Erie, as well as low lying areas downstream from major tributaries.

Areas that could be impacted vary depending on wind speed and direction.

The ERCA says new information coming in at the end of June will then help them make a decision on Tuesday about conditions going forward.