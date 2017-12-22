

The House of Sophrosyne’s Building for Recovery campaign has a $20,000 boost.

The organizers of the 2nd annual “Fashion’s Night Out” fashion show presented the contribution on Friday. The fashion show, held Nov. 23 at The Windsor Club, was hosted by Mrs. Lisa Tayfour and also featured Canadian designer, Lucian Matis.

“We are very grateful to have Lisa Tayfour, a strong and prominent woman in our community to back our Building for Recovery Campaign project,” says Karen Waddell, the executive director of the House of Sophrosyne. “Lisa’s goal is to not only raise much needed funds but to also raise awareness about Substance Use Disorder.”

The $20,000 donation, in addition to the $17,000 raised last year by this same annual event, will go to help the House of Sophrosyne with its relocation and renovation plans for the former St. Alexander Elementary School at 5305 Adstoll.

The planned expansion will shorten wait times for women living with substance use disorder, increase bedded services and increase capacity for day and evening programs, additional counseling, family rooms to accommodate mothers and their children, and childcare.

“It is my honour to be involved with the House of Sophrosyne and be able to bring awareness and to raise funds for women, their children and families in our community dealing with Substance Use Disorder, says Lisa Tayfour, the Chair of the Women’s Capital Campaign Committee. “It is imperative that the community realize the need for such expanded services.”

The campaign has received just over $1-million in donations and pledges to date.