

CTV Windsor





As tributes continue to pour in on social media, funeral arrangements have been made for a prominent member of the community.

Michelle Prince, the wife of former mayor Eddie Francis, passed away on Sunday after a public five-year journey with cancer.

Francis posted on Facebook:

“Thank you for your continued support and prayers. Please know that each of your kind thoughts and words of reflection will be saved, printed and bound so that my children can carry your memories, love and support of their mother with them for years.”

Hundreds of comments have been posted on the Michelle Prince Education and Inspiration Facebook page.

“All of your comments and reflections have been awesome and I appreciate you taking the time to share with my family,” said Francis in the post.

A private visitation for family and close friends will be held at Windsor Chapel (South Chapel) 3048 Dougall Ave. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

A public open celebration of Michelle’s life is planned at Heritage Park Alliance Church at 2501 Concession Rd. 6 in LaSalle on Thursday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

As for service Information, all are invited to gather at Corpus Christi Church at 1400 Cabana Rd. W. for the funeral mass on Friday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m.