The city continues to look at ways to prevent future flooding in the Riverside area.

Iris Brown has lived in the Riverside area for 70 years and is concerned about flooding in her neighbourhood.

At a public information open house, residents discussed the existing diking system along Riverside Drive and the Ganatchio trail, between St. Rose beach and the Windsor/Tecumseh boundary.

City officials say rising lake levels have further necessitated the flood risk assessment.

Representatives of landmark engineers were on hand with concept drawings and to answer questions on the east Riverside study.

Project displays focused on current lake level conditions and proposed solutions.