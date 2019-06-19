

CTV Windsor





Windsor residents will be able to ask questions and give feedback at the East Riverside Flood Risk Assessment Public Information Centre.

The City of Windsor has retained landmark engineers to assess the condition and design of the existing dyking system along Riverside Drive and the Ganatchio Trail between St. Rose Beach and the Windsor/Tecumseh municipal boundary.

These facilities serve to protect much of the Riverside and East Riverside neighbourhoods from flooding due to high water levels on Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River.

The project has progressed to the point where the existing dyking system has been assessed and preliminary design solutions have been identified.

Displays of the project information will be available for review and comment, and representatives of the City of Windsor and Landmark Engineers Inc. will be present to answer any questions and obtain feedback:

The Public Information Centre is Wednesday, June 26, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the WFCU Centre, Collavino Hall at 8787 McHugh St.