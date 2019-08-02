

Ricardo Veneza , CTV Windsor





The Essex Region Conservation Authority is extending its extended flood watch for another month.

Tim Byrne, watershed management services director for ERCA, says water levels in the area remain high.

The flood watch will remain in effect for all shoreline areas including Pelee Island due to the record high lake levels.

Areas of concern are the low lying beach communities and shoreline areas along Lake St. Clair, the Detroit River, and Lake Erie, as well as low lying areas along the downstream reaches of major tributaries.

Officials say Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie rose approximately 10 cm and 9 cm, respectively from May to June. That set new all-time high monthly mean records for both lakes at more than 175 metres.

Byrne adds the high lake levels bring an elevated risk of flooding and erosion across the watershed, depending on wind speed and direction.

Byrne says a worst-case scenario could see levels on Lake St. Clair, the Detroit River and Lake Erie rise by another three-to six inches by the end of fall.