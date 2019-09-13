

The Essex Regional Conservation Authority normally warns people about potential for flooding, but right now officials are warning the public about a tight budget.

ERCA is waiting for word from the province about cuts to transfer payments.

General manager Richard Wyma is hoping municipalities can chip in more funding, but there could also be changes to programs to deal with the shortfall.

Wyma tells CTV News losing flood management programs could have a negative effect on the region.

"Dealing with floods and flood management isn't just about improving infrastructure,” says Wyma.”It's about wetland restoration, it's about tree planting, it's about education, it's about all these programs that are all connected. So when you change some of these components you ultimately affect the ultimate intention, which is protecting people and keeping people safe."

Right now it appears cuts will total a $500,000 a year.

The conservation authority is predicting a budget shortfall between $375,000 and $575,000.