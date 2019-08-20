

CTV Windsor





The Essex Region Conservation Authority is growing concerned and confused over a letter sent by the Ford government to 36 provincial conservation authorities last Friday.

In the letter, the Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks Jeff Yurek requests provincial conservation authorities "wind down" some of their services while it reviews legislative changes and focus on core mandate programs.

The general manager of ERCA says the move is confusing because the majority of conservation funding comes from municipalities, user fees and support from the public and private sector.

Richard Wyma tells CTV News all ERCA programs are designed and created to improve the quality of life in Windsor-Essex and that staff are seeking clarification.