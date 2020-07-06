WINDSOR, ONT. -- Week after week Windsor resident Sherri Pukay plays the Lotto Super Pack, this time it paid off — with $100,000.

The 38-year-old factory worker turned one dollar into $100,000 by matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in the April 24 Lotto Max draw, a news release from OLG states.

“I’ll never forget this moment,” she said.

Encore can be played in combination with most lottery games for an extra dollar and offers 22 ways to win, the release states.

Following the Lotto Super Pack draw, Pukay used the ticket checker at a retailer and saw the ‘Big Win’ message, she thought she won $100.

“The cashier asked me if I wanted to scan the ticket at the retailer terminal, and when it was scanned the terminal locked and we waited for the call from OLG,” she said.

Pukay said she called her boyfriend asking him to meet her at the store.

“I said, ‘I need you to come be with me, I think I won big, like over $1,000!’ And a few minutes later he was there,” she said. “When we found out the real amount, we were shocked!”

Pukay purchased the winning ticket at a Canadian Variety on Lauzon Road.

What will Pukay do with her winnings? Some of them have gone toward her dream car, she told OLG.

“It’s a Ford Taurus Limited, she said. “Fully loaded with nice rims and slate grey in colour with a little sparkle.”