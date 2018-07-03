

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man is going to prison for a vicious assault involving two women.

Kenneth Sparks was sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty this February of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Court heard the 62-year-old great grandfather was drinking with two women at an apartment on Ottawa Street in March, 2015.

According to testimony, a fight broke out and one woman was stabbed three times while Sparks' ex-girlfriend was hit on the head with pipe.

For these actions, Sparks will spend the next four years in a penitentiary.

The sentence handed down Tuesday afternoon was for a total of five years in jail but Sparks received credit for 12 months for time already served under strict bail conditions.

Sparks already had a lengthy criminal record with multiple jail sentences for various offences including a sexual assault case in 2013.

The crown was seeking a five year jail term because of the seriousness of the offence while defence attorney Laura Joy asked for a range of nine months to two years.

"The crown doesn't win or lose but our view is that five years was the appropriate sentence bearing in mind the circumstances and Mr. Sparks as well as the aggravating circumstances of the offences which his honour Carey reviewed extensively today," said crown attorney Ilana Mizel.

"I don't know if anyone is ever ready but he certainly respects the courts and accepted his sentence today," said Joy.

Along with the prison sentence, Sparks also received a weapons ban for life. He also is banned from contacting the victims while in custody.

Sparks was originally charged with attempted murder but that offence was dismissed.