WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada is tracking a line of thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain and strong winds headed to the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent areas.

The agency is tracking the thunderstorms and issued a special weather statement Monday afternoon.

The line of storms is currently located from Sarnia to Windsor and is tracking east at 100 km/hr.

The locations impacted include Windsor, Sarnia Chatham, Petrolia and Forest.

Environment Canada says the storms could produce wind gusts up to 70 km/h and heavy rain.

The agency reminds residents to take cover immediately should threatening weather develop.