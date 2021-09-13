Advertisement
Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Brighton Park overlooking Lake St. Clair in Tecumseh, Ont. on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Viewer submitted photo)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada is tracking a line of thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain and strong winds headed to the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent areas.
The agency is tracking the thunderstorms and issued a special weather statement Monday afternoon.
The line of storms is currently located from Sarnia to Windsor and is tracking east at 100 km/hr.
The locations impacted include Windsor, Sarnia Chatham, Petrolia and Forest.
Environment Canada says the storms could produce wind gusts up to 70 km/h and heavy rain.
The agency reminds residents to take cover immediately should threatening weather develop.