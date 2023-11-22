Employer appealing citations leveled after summer Ambassador Bridge fall
The investigation into the incident of an ironworker falling from the Ambassador Bridge has resulted in his employer facing six citations from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA).
Spencer Baker told CTV News he was following all the rules on July 12, while working with a team replacing the bridges suspension cables — but something went wrong and Baker fell 150-feet from the bridge deck into the Detroit River below.
MIOSHA told CTV News they conducted a safety investigation at Structural Technologies LLC. between July 13 and Aug. 1. in response to Baker’s fall – in the agencies words, resulting in “six alleged serious citations.”
Those citations include:
- Construction Standard Part 1, General Rules – Employer had no procedure for the use of their two-way radio to communicate with the available lifeboat.
- Construction Standard Part 6, Personal Protective Equipment – Workers were not issued life jackets or buoyant work vests when working near or over water.
- Construction Standard Part 6, Personal Protective Equipment – Workers did not have a life buoy available when working near or over water.
- Construction Standard Part 45, Fall Protection - Workers not using fall protection while working on top of a flatbed trailer parked within two feet of the bridge edge.
- Construction Standard Part 45, Fall Protection – At least four workers working between the trailer and the guardrail were exposed to fall hazards from the top guardrail not being 42 inches high.
- Construction Standard Part 45, Fall Protection - Training - There were inadequacies in the workers knowledge and use of fall protection systems.
MIOSHA initially proposed a penalty of $29,400 on Aug. 25, but the employer appealed the citations on Oct. 12.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
WHO asks China for details on respiratory illness outbreaks
The World Health Organization on Wednesday officially requested that China provide detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children.
Israeli official says talks continuing, hostage release won't take place before Friday
Israel and Hamas on Wednesday agreed to a four-day cease-fire in the war in Gaza -- a diplomatic breakthrough that will free dozens of hostages held by militants as well as Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and bring a large influx of aid to the besieged territory.
Pope meets relatives of Israeli hostages and Palestinians in Gaza and sets off firestorm over words
Pope Francis met separately Wednesday with relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinians living through the war and set off a firestorm by using words that Vatican diplomats usually avoid: "terrorism" and, according to the Palestinians, "genocide."
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
A jury has found former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law.
Health Canada approves nationwide removal of blood donor ban sparked by mad cow fears
Health Canada has granted approval to lift a ban on blood donations from people who lived or travelled in the United Kingdom, Ireland or France for long periods of time in the 1980s and 1990s, Canadian Blood Services said Wednesday.
Exploding wild pig population on western Canadian prairie threatens to invade northern U.S. states
An exploding population of hard-to-eradicate 'super pigs' in Canada is threatening to spill south of the border, and northern states like Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana are taking steps to stop the invasion.
Liberals 'gobsmacked' by Conservative rejection of Canada-Ukraine trade bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, a move that has left the federal Liberals 'gobsmacked,' noting the deal doesn't impose any pollution pricing regime.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
-
Four people rescued from burning Kitchener home
The Kitchener Department says its crews rescued four people from the second floor of a burning home early Wednesday morning.
London
-
Why is city hall offering to buy this former public school in east London?
During a debate by council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee about winter shelter beds for Londoners experiencing homelessness, focus turned to a failed plan that initially would have operated 100 beds inside the Bob Hayward YMCA Building.
-
Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
-
Temperatures to drop as weak cold front enters London region
With the annual Lighting of the Lights event slated for this Friday evening, Londoners might want to bundle up as a drop in temperature is expected in the region.
Barrie
-
Barrie woman's preparedness thwarts thieves trying to steal 2nd truck in 10 months
Less than a year after a Barrie woman's $90,000 Ram pickup truck was stolen out of her driveway, home surveillance video showed she was targeted again by thieves trying to take her new truck, only this time, she was prepared.
-
Late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon reacts to crowd's disappointment at Orillia, Ont. tree lighting
The lackluster Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Orillia, Ont., caught the attention of American late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who playfully mocked the festivities on The Tonight Show.
-
Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
Northern Ont. police identify remains of 1986 murder victim; cold case featured in true crime podcast
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA technology has allowed them to identify human remains discovered in the 1980s.
-
Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
Ottawa
-
UPDATED
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
-
The tension between a landlord and tenant in Ottawa at a breaking point
Patrick Lecours sold his home in the Glebe and a new family is waiting to move in, but his current tenants won't move out. They say they have the right to stay because they didn't receive proper notice.
Toronto
-
Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion
Two people are dead after a speeding vehicle went airborne and then burst into flames at a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday morning.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
'I've never seen anything like this': Video from deadly vehicle explosion at Canada-U.S. border surfaces
Video of a burning vehicle that exploded at a U.S.-Canada border crossing near Niagara Falls and reportedly killed two people on Wednesday has emerged.
Montreal
-
Quebec public sector strike: Unions see 'momentum' in talks on Day 2 of walkout
Striking Quebec public sector unions said Wednesday they were hopeful a recently appointed conciliator will help advance contract negotiations with the government, but both sides accused each other of refusing to compromise.
-
Non-binary Montrealer on hunger strike to get 'X' gender marker on Quebec health card
Alexe Frederic Migneault is on a hunger strike to pressure the board, known as the RAMQ, to add a third gender option, 'X,' to Quebec health cards. The strike is the culmination of what they say has been a more than two-year effort to obtain an alternative to the traditional 'M' or 'F' identifiers for male and female.
-
Alouettes fans turn up in numbers for Grey Cup parade in downtown Montreal
Some dreary November weather didn't stop Montreal Alouettes fans from turning up in numbers at the Grey Cup championship parade on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Rental prices soar across Maritimes
Maritimers are still grappling with high rental prices.
-
Obituaries behind paywall: P.E.I. premier open to sponsoring SaltWire death notices
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he will consider sponsoring SaltWire's obituaries page after hearing from an "alarming" number of residents concerned about the media company's decision to put its death notices behind a paywall.
-
Man appears to fire gun at deer on Cape Breton highway
The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables has launched an investigation after an online video appears to show a man shooting at a deer on a Cape Breton, N.S., highway.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man, mother sentenced in connection with fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother who pleaded guilty for their involvement in a fatal impaired driving crash last year learned their sentences on Wednesday.
-
'For the sake of safety': Examining the potential future of the Arlington Street Bridge
The Arlington Street Bridge could be closed for months, even years, if it reopens at all. It all depends on the results of a feasibility study.
-
WRHA probing death of patient waiting 33 hours in Winnipeg hospital ER
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is looking into the death of a patient who waited 33 hours in the Grace Hospital emergency department.
Calgary
-
Calgarian forced to pay more than $100k and stranded by insurance company after vacation heart attack
A Calgary man who had a heart attack and required emergency life-saving surgery while on a tropical vacation more than two weeks ago is still waiting for a hospital bed back home.
-
CTV viewers reach out to senior to help pay close to $2,200 city impound tab
A Calgary senior who was forced to pay over $2,000 of impound fees after his 26-year-old truck was stolen from his home last month has been helped out by CTV News viewers.
-
Calgary council passes 2024 budget adjustments, residential property taxes to jump 7.8 per cent
Calgary councillors have passed recommended budget adjustments for next year, which includes plans to boost spending to tackle transit and safety issues and an effort to shift more of the tax burden from businesses onto the residential base.
Edmonton
-
Doctors describe 'crumbling' health system as Alberta bolsters recruitment efforts
With intensive-care capacity in Alberta hospitals nearing capacity and emergency room wait times hitting double-digits hours, doctors are sounding the alarm that the province's health system is failing and will only get worse as the respiratory virus season progresses.
-
Edmonton city council faces fine property-tax balancing act in budget talks
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says core city services such as transit, snow clearing and building maintenance have been chronically underfunded — and that this city council has been left holding the bag.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
Vancouver
-
'I should have had 4. I had 0': B.C. woman's pre-booked airport wheelchairs never showed up
Since breaking her hip two years ago, 77-year-old Sharon Spruston has found it more difficult to get around.
-
Family of Burnaby grandmother fatally struck by driver looking for closure
The family of a Burnaby woman who was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle last week is looking for answers as to how the crash occurred.
-
Unclear what 'lawful authority' Vancouver police had to restrict access to public, media during decampment: OPCC
The Vancouver Police Department appears to have created an exclusion zone – blocking access to the public and the media – while an encampment on East Hastings Street was being dismantled, according to a provincial watchdog.