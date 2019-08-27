

CTV Windsor





Canada Revenue Agency employees in Windsor are expected to return to their place of work by the end of next month.

A Federal Government spokesperson says work continues to address issues like a vibration felt at 441 University Ave. W.

Jeremy Link says other safety concerns raised in an engineering report are also being addressed.

A third engineering firm, Bryan Barry and Associates, is conducting a technical review to confirm the building is up to code.

More than 300 government employees were evacuated from the building on June 27, following complaints about flicking lights and vibrating floors.