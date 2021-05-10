Advertisement
Electrical failure causes $150,000 in damage on Bernard Road
CTV Windsor Published Monday, May 10, 2021 7:52AM EDT Last Updated Monday, May 10, 2021 11:13AM EDT
Windsor Fire and Rescue crew battle blaze on Bernard Road on Sunday, May 9, 2021. (Courtesy: _OnLocation_ / Twitter)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- One person is homeless after a house caught fire on Bernard Road Sunday evening.
Crews with Windsor Fire and Rescue attended the 2400 block of Bernard Rd. after 7p.m. Sunday.
The blaze was put out with no injuries to report.
John Lee, Fire Prevention Officer, says the cause was due to an electrical failure in a bedroom.
Damage estimate is $150,000.