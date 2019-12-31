WINDSOR -- It's been closed for almost a year after a devastating fire, but now a popular downtown restaurant will soon have a new home.

El Mayor is expected to reopen at the union square plaza, south of Devonshire Mall in spring 2020.

Head chef Wassim Abbas told AM800 news the new restaurant is in the right location and most of the staff will return.

"They are still waiting for us, they keep on asking us when are you going to be re-open, we want to go back to work and now everybody is happy,” says Abbas. “It is going to be 80 per cent of the same staff."

Last January, a massive blaze started between the ceiling and the roof of the restaurant on Wyandotte Street, near Parent Avenue.

The blaze caused $1.2 million in damage.