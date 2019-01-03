An overnight fire on Wyandotte Street has left at least two businesses with extensive damage.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of Wyandotte Street near Parent Avenue after a fire was reported.

Witnesses say the fire may have started in a barber shop before spreading to the neighbouring El Mayor restaurant.

 

Damages is said to be extensive, but a full estimate has not been determined.

Wyandotte was closed in both directions in the area. There were no reported injuries.