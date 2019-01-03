

CTV Windsor





An overnight fire on Wyandotte Street has left at least two businesses with extensive damage.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of Wyandotte Street near Parent Avenue after a fire was reported.

Witnesses say the fire may have started in a barber shop before spreading to the neighbouring El Mayor restaurant.

.@WindsorFire1 attaching from outside the building at the front and rear. Flames still visible. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/FqBXMmRtg7 — Stefanie Masotti (@SMasottiCTV) January 3, 2019

Damages is said to be extensive, but a full estimate has not been determined.

Wyandotte was closed in both directions in the area. There were no reported injuries.