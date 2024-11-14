Car fire extinguished on Highway 401

WINDSOR
Windsor

    Emergency crews responded to a car fire on Highway 401 in Tecumseh.

    Essex County OPP and Tecumseh Fire received a call of a vehicle fire around 8:22 a.m. on Thursday.

    It was in the westbound lanes of the 401 near Concession Road 9.

    Police say it was nonsuspicious and it appears a mechanical issue started the fire. There were no reported injuries.

