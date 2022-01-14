Ecstasy, cocaine seized after traffic stop on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent

Windsor, Ont. -

Chatham-Kent OPP seized $20,000 in drugs and charged a 35-year-old man after a traffic stop on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

On Jan. 9 at 8:47 p.m., a Chatham-Kent officer on general patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling on the 401 eastbound near kilometre marker 102.

During the investigation, police say the driver was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested and charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA) and a several of other provincial offences.

Police say quantities of ecstasy, cocaine, and other illicit drugs were seized worth an estimated value of $20,000.

The 35-year-old Toronto man has been charged with:

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance- (Methylenedioxyamphetamine) (Ecstasy) S.4(1) CDSA

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance- (other drugs) S.4(1) CDSA

· Possession of a Schedule III Substance (Dimethyltryptamine)S.4(1) CDSA

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - (Cocaine) S.5(2) CDSA

· Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking (Psilocybin) S.5(2) CDSA

· Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available S. 12(1) Cannabis Control Act

· Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor S.42(1)(a) Liquor Licence Act

· Speeding 1 - 49 Km/h over posted limit S.128 HTA

· Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle S. 7(5)(a) HTA

· Fail to surrender insurance card S. 3(1) CAIA

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham at a later date to answer to the charges.