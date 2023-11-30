Easter Seals Celebrity NHL Hockey tournament and fundraiser has big local support

It's a once in a life-time chance to play with real-life NHL stars and support Easter Seals of Ontario at the same time.

The Easter Seals Ontario celebrity hockey draft, dinner and fundraiser takes place Thursday and the celebrity hockey tournament is set for Friday at the WFCU Centre.

Participants will be skating with NHL greats like former Toronto Maple Leafs captain Wendell Clark. Also joining the tourney are former NHL players: Mike Krushelnyski, Andre Roy, Todd Warriner, and Derian Hatcher.

https://celebrityhockeyclassics.com/

Easter Seals Ontario helps children, youth and young adults with physical disabilities and their families. With the ongoing support of donors and volunteers, Easter Seals provides services and programs to those youth in need.

In addition, the Easter Seals is an advocate for improving the lives of the children they serve, addressing issues by partnering with public and private sector citizens and organizations across the country.

Local gym Boozy Barbell on Tecumseh Road East in Windsor is a sponsor, fundraiser and tournament team participant.

Christian Pinard is a co-owner of the establishment. His team is happy to participate in the hockey tournament but giving back to the community is their primary motivation for getting involved in fundraising for the charity.

"We want to change lives and we feel the Easter Seals just embodies that - where you genuinely are hearing testimonials from individuals whose lives are now different because of the efforts of Easter Seals,” said Pinard.

“It's hard not to get behind efforts like that."

Boozy Barbell is even hosting a raffle for a year long VIP membership worth $10,000 to bring in donations to benefit Easter Seals Ontario.