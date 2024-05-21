WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Suspect charged after stabbing on University Avenue

    Windsor Police Services car. (File) Windsor Police Services car. (File)
    Share

    Windsor police have charged a 25-year-old man after a stabbing on University Avenue over the weekend.

    Shortly after midnight on Monday, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of University Avenue East for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with multiple stab wounds to his face. The victim was admitted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Officers quickly located a suspect on the premises and took him into custody without incident.

    He has been charged with assault with a weapon and breach of probation.

    At the time of the offence, the suspect was on probation and prohibited from possessing weapons following an incident earlier this year.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?

    Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.

    'Mr. Trump doesn't worry us', says Canadian ambassador

    As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues the 'Team Canada' charm offensive to U.S. lawmakers and business leaders, Canada's ambassador to the United States downplayed the effect of another Trump presidency on Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News