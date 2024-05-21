Suspect charged after stabbing on University Avenue

Windsor police have charged a 25-year-old man after a stabbing on University Avenue over the weekend.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of University Avenue East for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with multiple stab wounds to his face. The victim was admitted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers quickly located a suspect on the premises and took him into custody without incident.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon and breach of probation.

At the time of the offence, the suspect was on probation and prohibited from possessing weapons following an incident earlier this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.