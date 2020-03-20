Early-morning fire damages two homes
Published Friday, March 20, 2020 1:25PM EDT Last Updated Friday, March 20, 2020 1:52PM EDT
A fire caused damage to two vehicles and homes on March 20, 2020. (Source: Chatham-Kent Fire Department)
LONDON, ONT. -- A fire that started in a vehicle caused about $50,000 in damages, including to two homes in Chatham Friday.
Fire crews were called to West Street about 5:40 a.m.
When firefighters arrived on scene at 159 West St., the fire had extended to a second vehicle and to the home next door (167 West).
The home at 159 West St. also had exterior damage.
There were no injuries reported and the cause is unknown.