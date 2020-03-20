LONDON, ONT. -- A fire that started in a vehicle caused about $50,000 in damages, including to two homes in Chatham Friday.

Fire crews were called to West Street about 5:40 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene at 159 West St., the fire had extended to a second vehicle and to the home next door (167 West).

The home at 159 West St. also had exterior damage.

There were no injuries reported and the cause is unknown.