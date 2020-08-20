WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance has four new physicians joining the organization’s team.

"We are pleased to welcome Doctors Fehr, Finlay, Rowden and Vissa to our clinical team and the community of Chatham-Kent," said Dr. Pervez Faruqi, Chief of Staff, CKHA in a news release. "Their contributions to our programs and services will be a great addition to CKHA and help us further our commitment to delivering Patient and Family Centred Care."

Dr. Adam Fehr has joined the CKHA in the role of General Surgeon, Dr. Sarah Finlay joined as an Internal Medicine Physician and Hospitalist, Dr. Brent Rowden joined as a Hospitalist and Dr. Deepti Vissa joined CKHA in the role of Anaesthetist.