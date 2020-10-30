WINDSOR, ONT. -- Traffic cones have been moved aside on the E.C. Row Expressway.

Traffic was restricted to single lanes from Huron Church Road to Conservation Drive to allow for work on the expressway’s eastbound lanes.

Work started in August and included reinforced shoulders and the removal and replacement of a new roadway surface.

The $10 million project is on hiatus for the winter with upgrades expected to continue in the spring.