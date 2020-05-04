Dominion Boulevard to close for 7 weeks for construction
Published Monday, May 4, 2020 3:42PM EDT
Construction projects in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor drivers are being notified of a seven-week road closure on Dominion Boulevard.
Dominion will be closed between E.C. Row Expressway and Northwood Street for sewer work, road construction and hydro pole relocation.
Northwood Street will also be closed from Longfellow Avenue to McKay Avenue.
The closure will begin on Wednesday, May 6.