WINDSOR, ONT. -- Commuters can expect some delays along E.C. Row Expressway as ongoing construction will cause some lane and ramp closures.

The City of Windsor says eastbound lanes between Huron Church Road and Conservation Drive will be reduced to one lane, all exits remain open.

Westbound lanes between Conservation Drive and Huron Church Road will be reduced to one lane, Howard and Dougall off ramps will be open.

The Dougall on ramp and Dominion on/off ramps will be closed for the duration of the work.

Traffic detour signs will be in place.

The work is being done by Coco Paving Inc. and is expected to last until Oct. 15, depending on weather.