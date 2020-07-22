WINDSOR, ONT. -- A truck hauling fuel rolled into a ditch on the North Service Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Windsor police say.

North Service Road was closed between Central Avenue and Lauzon Road.

Police say they also closed the westbound lanes of E.C. Row between Lauzon Road and Central Avenue as a precautionary measure.

Both Windsor police and fire say the spilled diesel has been contained and there is no environmental issues or threat to the public.

Clean-up is still ongoing.