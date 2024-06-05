WINDSOR
Windsor

    E.C. Row Expressway ramp closures planned for sign installation

    E.C. Row Expressway between the Dougall and Dominion exits in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV Windsor) E.C. Row Expressway between the Dougall and Dominion exits in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV Windsor)
    Share

    The City of Windsor is letting drivers know about some upcoming E.C. Row Expressway ramp closures.

    The expressway’s eastbound off-ramp to Dougall Avenue and the Dominion Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound expressway will be closed as a part of variable message sign installation.

    Northbound Dominion traffic can use Norfolk Street and southbound Dominion traffic can use West Grand Boulevard to access the eastbound expressway.

    Through lanes on the expressway will be remain open during this work.

    It’s scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. on June 6 through 6 p.m. on June 7.

    For more information on construction and detours, contact 311 or see the City of Windsor construction and detours database and map at CityWindsor.ca.

