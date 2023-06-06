E.C. Row Expressway eastbound closed near Howard Ave due to crash

Windsor police say E.C. Row eastbound closed near Howard Avenue and Dougall Avenue after a collision.

Officers were called to the area around 12:38 p.m. on Tuesday.

Collison Update: EC Row Eastbound between Dougall and Howard is closed. Please continue to avoid the area. #YQGTraffic -15441 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) June 6, 2023

The westbound off ramp at E.C. Row at Howard was also shut down.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.