WINDSOR
Windsor

    • E. C. Row at Central Avenue backed up due to collisions in both directions

    E.C. Row Expressway on Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) E.C. Row Expressway on Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    The E. C. Row Expressway is experiencing traffic back ups due to collisions in both directions.

    Windsor police confirmed this via X, stating tow trucks are on scene.

    As work begins to wrap up for the day, the public should expect delays until both sides can be cleared.

    Windsor police confirmed with CTV News Windsor that eastbound lanes are beginning to open up.

    No significant injuries have been reported.

    Updates will be provided as they become available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News