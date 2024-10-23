WINDSOR
Windsor

    • E-bike and model motorcycle stolen in Chatham break-and-enter

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    An E-bike and model motorcycle have been taken following a break-and-enter in Chatham.

    According to the CKPS, on Tuesday, just before 10:30 a.m., officers were called regarding the incident at Walker Marine on Grand Avenue East.

    After speaking with the victim, officers said unknown suspects entered a storage unit by breaking a lock, taking the bikes, and left.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Constable Dean VanHerpe at deanv@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers via phone at 1-800-222-8477.

