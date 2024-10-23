E-bike and model motorcycle stolen in Chatham break-and-enter

An E-bike and model motorcycle have been taken following a break-and-enter in Chatham.

According to the CKPS, on Tuesday, just before 10:30 a.m., officers were called regarding the incident at Walker Marine on Grand Avenue East.

After speaking with the victim, officers said unknown suspects entered a storage unit by breaking a lock, taking the bikes, and left.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Constable Dean VanHerpe at deanv@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers via phone at 1-800-222-8477.