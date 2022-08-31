Dryer lint blamed for east Windsor house fire

Crews were sent to the 300 block of Langlois Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (_OnLocation_/Twitter Crews were sent to the 300 block of Langlois Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (_OnLocation_/Twitter

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver