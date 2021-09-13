WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police handed out 77 tickets during a back-to-school safety initiative, including one for going over double the speed limit.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Management Unit conducted the ‘Give Buses a Brake’ campaign to coincide with the re-opening of schools last week.

In total, 77 tickets were issued during the four-day project. Most drivers were charged with speeding through Community Safety Zones. One motorist was charged with stunt driving after observed driving 93km/h in a 40km/h zone in front of a school

Officers patrolled numerous bus routes throughout the municipality and monitored school bus pick-up and drop-off zones.

Police also conduced speed enforcement in various community safety zones near schools and targeted crosswalks.

The goal was to ensure the safe return of students to school after an extended summer break as well as reminding motorists to use caution near schools and when encountering school buses.