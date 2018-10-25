

CTV Windsor





A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a single vehicle crash in Lakeshore.

The OPP say officers responded to the collision on Essex County Road 32, also known as Talbot Road, around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the single occupant male driver was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Essex County Road 34 is closed between Essex County Road 19 (Manning Road) and Ellis Side Road as the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) complete their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com