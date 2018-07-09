An Amherstburg man has been found not guilty in a fatal crash that claimed the life of a skateboarder.

Justice Sharman Bondy found Brandin Crosier, 24, not guilty of criminal negligence causing death in a crash that killed 30-year-old Adam Pouget of Amherstburg on Nov. 17, 2016.

The crash took place on County Road 18 in foggy conditions.

During the trial, court heard Crosier told Amherstburg police he was travelling 90 kilometres per hour when he pulled out to a pass a vehicle and a "silhouette" jumped out in front of him, leaving him no time to react.

Even though police say his car's data recorder shows he was going 112 km/hr, police concede the driver likely had no chance to react before his car collided with Pouget.

Police say Pouget likely had no time to react when a car pulled out in front of him around 6:30 a.m.

After the verdict was read, Crosier said outside the court building that his thoughts and prayers go out to the Pouget family for the accident.

Crown Attorney Walter Costa tells CTV News this the most disappointing verdict of his career, spanning more than 30 years.

Costa believes Crosier's actions, specifically pulling out to pass, in foggy conditions was dangerous and not a "momentary lapse of judgement" as Justice Bondy referred to it as.

Members of the Pouget family were visibly upset as they left the Provincial Courthouse and declined to comment on the verdict