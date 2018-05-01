

An Amherstburg man will not be taking the stand to defend himself after a fatal crash involving a skateboarder.

Brandin Crosier, 24, is charged with criminal negligence causing the death of 30-year-old Adam Pouget.

Crosier is relying on the evidence of police, to paint the picture of what happened on Nov. 17, 2016.

Crosier told Amherstburg police he was travelling 90 kilometres per hour when he pulled out to a pass a vehicle and a "silhouette" jumped out in front of him, leaving him no time to react.

Even though police say his car's data recorder shows he was going 112 km/hr, police concede the driver likely had no chance to react before his car collided with Pouget.

Police say Pouget likely had no time to react when a car pulled out in front of him around 6:30 a.m.

Const. Steve Owen testified “I believe he would have been almost directly in front of the driver.”

Police say the accident happened where County Road 18 slopes down to the creek and Owen says the yellow line in the middle is ‘solid.’

Owen testified Pougets' left leg was "likely" on his skateboard, while his right foot was not, implying he was propelling himself forward.

He told the court “I believe they never saw each other until there was no chance to take evasive action.”

Owen believes Pouget was riding his skateboard nearly five feet from the gravel shoulder of the road.

Owen believes he was closer to the centre yellow line.

Court heard the car first struck Pouget on his left side, forcing his body to crash onto the hood, smash the windshield and crumple the roof.

Owen testified Pougets' body remained on top until Crosier brought the car to a stop, 110 metres away from the scene of impact.

Defence lawyer Pat Ducharme didn't call any evidence at the conclusion of Crown attorney Walter Costa's evidence.

Justice Sharman Bondy will hear closing arguments Thursday starting at 10 a.m.