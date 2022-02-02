Driver facing impaired charge after crashing into house in Forest Glade
A 29-year-old driver is facing an impaired charge after allegedly crashing into a Forest Glade house, injuring a woman inside.
Police say patrol officers responded to the collision in the 3000 block of Robinet Road around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
It was reported the car had crashed into a house and the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.
Emergency personnel were also on scene.
Police say the driver was extracted from the vehicle, and an adult woman who was inside the house was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury as a result of the incident.
The house sustained significant damage from the crash.
Police have arrested the 29-year-old man from Windsor with impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com