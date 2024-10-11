WECHU launches fall immunization campaign

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has launched its fall immunization campaign, aiming to keep Windsorites healthy during the respiratory season.

WECHU said the best way to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations is to stay up to date on vaccines to prevent respiratory illnesses.

The focus on this year’s campaign is on vulnerable populations. Everyone is encouraged by WECHU to get their flu shots and updated COVID-19 immunizations as soon as they can.

Access points have been expanded by Ontario with pharmacies and healthcare providers as the primary source for the vaccines. Local health units will provide vaccines for those with limited access options.

“Pharmacies and healthcare providers are expected to begin receiving and offering updated fall 2024 formulations of vaccines in mid-October, ahead of the general eligibility date of Oct. 28,” said WECHU in a news release.

“WECHU is currently focused on distributing vaccines to hospitals and long-term care homes, which will be followed by supporting the vaccination of other priority groups in the community.”

Those groups include:

High risk

Adults 65 years old or older

Individuals six months old and up who are residents of long-term care homes and other congregate living settings, pregnant, in or from First Nations, Métis or Innuit communities, members of racialized and other equity-deserving communities, those who have underlying medical conditions that place them at higher risk of severe COVID-19, including children with complex health needs

Priority populations

Children six months to four years old

Staff and care providers of long-term care homes and other congregate living settings

Healthcare workers

First responders

Individuals with significant exposures to birds and mammals (such as poultry, livestock, slaughterhouse and processing plant workers, wildlife officers/researchers and veterinarians)

You are asked to talk to your healthcare provider about getting vaccinated or find a pharmacy offering vaccinations near you online.

Appointments can be booked through WECHU for eligible groups here.