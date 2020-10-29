WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor driver has been charged by OPP in relation to a fatal collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 3.

OPP, Essex-Windsor EMS, and Tecumseh Fire responded to the accident on Friday, Sept. 25 around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 3 west of Walker Road where a motorcycle and a vehicle collided.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital but died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The lone operator of the vehicle was also treated for minor injuries.

Nice Cuffaro, 84, is facing a charge of careless driving causing death under the Highway Traffic Act.