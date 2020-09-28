WINDSOR, ONT. -- Tecumseh firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own after a motorcycle crash last week.

Fire Chief Wade Bondy confirmed Michael Abaldo of Tecumseh died in the crash.

“He was only 38 and had been on the fire service for five years,” said Bondy. “He left us far too soon.”

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of one of our own. Keeping all of the TFD family in our thoughts. RIP brother. — Tecumseh Fire ���� (@TECFD) September 27, 2020

Essex County OPP continue to investigate the fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Friday.

OPP, Essex-Windsor EMS and Tecumseh Fire Rescue Service responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 3, west of Walker Road.

Abaldo, the operator of the motorcycle, was transported to an area hospital, but died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The lone occupant driver of the involved vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and the OPP is again asking that anyone who witnessed this collision, contact police at 1-888-310-1122 to assist with the investigation.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.