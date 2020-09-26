WINDSOR, ONT. -- The OPP is investigating a fatal collision on Highway 3 involving a motorcycle.

OPP, Essex- Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Tecumseh Fire Rescue Service responded to the crash between a motor vehicle and motorcycle around 6:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 3 west of Walker Road.

Police say the lone occupant of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital but pronounced deceased.

The single occupant of the involved motor vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

Police had Highway 3 closed between Walker and Outer Drive for about five hours as emergency services attended the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and any witnesses to the crash are asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this or any other incident to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.