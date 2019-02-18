

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A 42-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested and Toronto police say they are looking for two others after seizing guns, ammunition and drugs -- including a large amount of the deadly opioid fentanyl -- in a series of raids in the city.

Drug squad Insp. Steve Watts said officers from both Toronto and Ottawa police participated in the investigation that led to the seizures last week.

Police have issued Canada-wide warrants for Vincent Yun-Hao Huang, 34, and Daniel Kam-Wah Siu, 33, both of Toronto, who officers allege are part of an organized crime group that was selling the drugs.

Watts said the police raids put a "significant dent" in the group's operations.

"To lose this much product and to lose this many firearms is very significant," he said.

Watts said the investigation, dubbed Project Moses, started in October 2018 and initially focused on one person.

Officers said they seized 1 kilogram of fentanyl, 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, 500 grams of heroin and 2 kilograms of marijuana, as well as $60,000 in cash in the raids that took place last Thursday and Friday.

An assault rifle, six handguns and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition were also seized.

Police raided homes, vehicles and storage lockers where they found the illegal items. They located some of them in so-called "traps" within the cars and furniture where the suspects allegedly hid the drugs and guns.

"It's easy access to literally turn (a situation) into a shooting, a homicide," Watts said. "You have very quick access to your weaponry and that is really the key."

Police said Nicholas Ortega faces more than 30 firearms- and drug-trafficking-related charges.