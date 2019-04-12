

CTV Windsor





A Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly driving over 195 kilometres an hour on Highway 401.

On Thursday, OPP had set up observation points on the highway near the Essex County and Chatham-Kent border around 2 a.m. after getting calls from concerned drivers.

Officers determined it was unsafe to pursue the speeding vehicle, so instead notified units further up the highway of the situation.

Police report the speeding vehicle continued eastbound until it lost control at the 112 kilometre marker and ended up rolled over in the south ditch.

The lone male driver was sent to hospital with only minor injuries.

Tomasz Szuflicki, 28, has been charged with dangerous driving and stunt driving. He’s scheduled to make an appearance in a Chatham courtroom on May 31.

Szuflicki’s licence has also been suspended.