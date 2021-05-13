WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor clinic is hosting another drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday evening.

Between 5-8 p.m. Dr. Lisa Jansen and her team of volunteers will be administering first doses of Pfizer at 1720 Howard Drive.

The driver of the vehicle cannot be the person receiving the vaccine.

The clinic is open to everyone 30 and older or those 18 plus in hot spot zones as well as essential workers.