Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic to administer 250 shots
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Tuesday, May 11, 2021 2:09PM EDT
A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those 18 and older opened at St. Angela Centre and Hall on Erie Street in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, May 3, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic is set for Tuesday evening in Windsor.
The walk-in site opens at 5 p.m. and is located at 1720 Howard Avenue.
Staff will be administering 250 doses of Pfzier on a first come first serve basis.
The shots are available for anyone over the age of 40, those 18 plus living in a hot spot postal code, group one essential workers and residents with high risk health conditions.