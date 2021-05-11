WINDSOR, ONT. -- A COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic is set for Tuesday evening in Windsor.

The walk-in site opens at 5 p.m. and is located at 1720 Howard Avenue.

Staff will be administering 250 doses of Pfzier on a first come first serve basis.

The shots are available for anyone over the age of 40, those 18 plus living in a hot spot postal code, group one essential workers and residents with high risk health conditions.