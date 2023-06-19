Dresden man arrested in relation to assault in Wallaceburg

An assault investigation from May 31 has led to charges for a man from Dresden.

Police were called to an assault investigation last month at a home on Wallace Street in Wallaceburg.

Officers said a man entered a home uninvited and used a lamp to assault the victim, which resulted in the victim being transported to the hospital by EMS.

According to police, the man was bound by a release order not to possess any weapons as defined by the Criminal Code of Canada and a warrant was issued for his arrest when he was not located.

On June 18, officers on general patrol saw the man on West Street in Dresden.

The 36-year-old was arrested and transported to police headquarters.

He was charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling house, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with a release order.