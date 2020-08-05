Advertisement
Drastic decrease in new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
Published Wednesday, August 5, 2020 9:34AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 5, 2020 9:35AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting only one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday.
This is the lowest number since March.
The region has had a total of 2,351 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1955 people who have recovered.
WECHU says the one new case is in the agri-farm sector.
