WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The region has had a total of 2,350 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1444 people who have recovered.

WECHU says five new cases are in the agri-farm sector, three are in the community, one is a healthcare worker and one is still under investigation.

Fourteen people are in the hospital.

There are 12 Windsor-Essex workplaces experiencing outbreaks - five agricultural facilities in Kingsville and Leamington, six manufacturing facilities in Windsor, Leamington, Tecumseh and Kingsville and one construction company in Leamington.

There are currently two long-term care or retirement homes in outbreak status – Augustine Villas in Kingsville and Chartwell in Leamington.

There have been 71 people who have died in the region related to the virus. Forty-nine deaths have occurred among residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.