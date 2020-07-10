WINDSOR, ONT. -- Now that Kingsville has moved into Stage 2 of reopening, the town has opted open up its streets.

In an effort to allow businesses to safely host more customers, the Town of Kingsville will close a portion of Main Street and Division street during specific hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for Open Streets in Downtown Kingsville. Due to weather, the first night of Open Streets has been postponed until Saturday.

“Our business community is thrilled for the opportunity to welcome guests back, and our residents are looking forward to being re-acquainted with their small business friends,” Kingsville Mayor, Nelson Santos said in a news release.

Kingsville and Leamington were the last in the province to move to Stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan. The municipalities were given the green light to move into the next stage on Tuesday.

“We want everyone to enjoy the fresh air and open space and visit their favorite restaurants and retailers in our vibrant community, but to do so safely,” Santos said. “Adherence to physical distancing, handwashing, and mask-wearing measures recommended by our Public Health officials continues to be critical.”

Open streets will run throughout the summer on Fridays from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Saturdays from 3:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Sundays 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

The town says drivers should expect road closures to begin one hour before those time-periods, and traffic to resume one hour after.

Main Street will be closed from the Unico Parking Lot to the west side of Chuckwagon Restaurant, and Division Street will close between King Street and Pearl Street.

A map identifying the affected area, as well as free municipal parking lots, and detailed detour routes is available on the town’s website.